CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Short Interest Down 23.8% in March

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 6,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 758,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

CyrusOne stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.89. The stock had a trading volume of 15,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,585. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.03. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

