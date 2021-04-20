Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 636,628 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYTK. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

In other news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 10,714 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $270,314.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,632 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $38,090.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,600 shares of company stock worth $2,358,375. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

