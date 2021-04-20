DA Davidson Comments on Bank of Commerce Holdings’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Commerce in a report released on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Commerce’s FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 21.22%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BOCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of BOCH opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $224.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.72. Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In other Bank of Commerce news, Director Lyle L. Tullis acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $158,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,108.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,063,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 50,957 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bank of Commerce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 501,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Bank of Commerce by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 485,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 54,836 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of Commerce by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 152,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Commerce by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

