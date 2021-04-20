DA Davidson Comments on Ichor Holdings, Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ichor in a report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.55. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ichor’s FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Shares of ICHR opened at $57.30 on Monday. Ichor has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ichor by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ichor during the 1st quarter worth $3,848,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Ichor by 5.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $1,036,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,202,208.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,650 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

