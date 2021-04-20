Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the March 15th total of 5,720,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

DHR opened at $241.99 on Tuesday. Danaher has a 12 month low of $151.37 and a 12 month high of $248.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $172.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,400,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

