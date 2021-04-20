Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Darling Ingredients reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

DAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

In other news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

DAR stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

