Datarius Credit (DTRC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $158.00

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. Datarius Credit has a total market capitalization of $107,949.70 and approximately $158.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datarius Credit coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datarius Credit alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00068867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00092674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $360.74 or 0.00638098 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00047373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Datarius Credit Profile

Datarius Credit (CRYPTO:DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datarius Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datarius Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.