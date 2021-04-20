DATx Price Tops $0.0014 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last seven days, DATx has traded down 36.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DATx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a market cap of $1.94 million and $1.01 million worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00067877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00091312 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.79 or 0.00642140 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00045021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

