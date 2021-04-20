Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Deere & Company by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $10.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $370.00. The stock had a trading volume of 48,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $115.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $368.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.46. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.85 and a fifty-two week high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

