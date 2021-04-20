DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires New Shares in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter worth about $10,955,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MannKind by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 489,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MannKind by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,975,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,264,000 after buying an additional 319,869 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in MannKind by 1,599.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 160,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNKD opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 2.28.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million. Research analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNKD. HC Wainwright raised their price target on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

