DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $107,000 Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 515,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after buying an additional 219,334 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,289,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,472,000 after buying an additional 233,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 320,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $41.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.