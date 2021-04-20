DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $203,000 in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,200,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,482,000 after buying an additional 500,367 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after buying an additional 101,167 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectis by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth about $2,349,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Cellectis by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 29,649 shares in the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Cellectis stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.59. Cellectis S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. On average, analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

