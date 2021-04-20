DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDYA. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2,723.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 179.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IDYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $23.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,583.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $46,168.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 million. On average, analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.