DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $69,407,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $15,307,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,284,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,856,000 after acquiring an additional 409,151 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 641.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 491,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,829,000 after acquiring an additional 424,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PNM opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $359.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNM shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

