Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Issues Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) updated its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.58-0.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $108-108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.1 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLA. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Apparel from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Apparel from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Delta Apparel stock opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. Delta Apparel has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $188.26 million, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $94.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

