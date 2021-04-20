Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Lifted to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Demant A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Demant A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Shares of WILLF stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $37.40. Demant A/S has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $49.10.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.