DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

XRAY stock opened at $65.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day moving average of $54.52. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.12 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.91, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.08.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

