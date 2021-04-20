Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $62.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ACHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.90.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $60.84 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.09.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $541.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

