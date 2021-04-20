Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 31,957 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 300% compared to the typical volume of 7,989 call options.

Shares of DB opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

