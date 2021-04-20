Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €51.26 by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €51.26 ($60.31) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DPW. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €52.37 ($61.62).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of DPW stock opened at €48.14 ($56.63) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €45.46 and its 200 day moving average is €41.97. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.