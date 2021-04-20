Deutsche Wohnen’s (DTCWY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DTCWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTCWY opened at $27.22 on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

