Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Short Interest Update

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,740,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 15,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.34.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,525,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

