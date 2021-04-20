DIA Trading Down 12% This Week (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. During the last seven days, DIA has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. DIA has a market cap of $152.39 million and $65.82 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIA coin can currently be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00006562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00066438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00089197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.78 or 0.00645414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00042636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights. The official website for DIA is diadata.org. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

