DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DOCN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $42.96 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $46.35.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.