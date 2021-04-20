Digiwage (WAGE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digiwage has a total market cap of $105,106.74 and $30.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000904 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars.

