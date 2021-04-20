Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 141,500 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,578,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mattel were worth $44,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,530,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mattel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,075,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,773,000 after acquiring an additional 36,503 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAT opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,084.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $21.87.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAT. Argus raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mattel from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

