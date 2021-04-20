Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,700 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.13% of IHS Markit worth $45,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 21.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 16.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,699,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,919,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

NYSE:INFO opened at $103.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.01 and a 200-day moving average of $90.13. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $62.20 and a 52 week high of $104.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,977 shares of company stock valued at $11,705,914 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

