Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 916,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $46,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $57.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55. frontdoor, inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTDR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

