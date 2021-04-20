Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $44.42 Million Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.35% of TPI Composites worth $44,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPIC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,741,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after buying an additional 590,556 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,089,000 after buying an additional 466,130 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 1,056.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 427,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 390,200 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth $20,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPIC opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.53. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -63.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. Analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TPIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,030 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $53,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,130.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $182,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,334. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

