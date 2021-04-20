Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,114,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,907 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.51% of The Western Union worth $46,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Western Union by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,869,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $216,543,000 after purchasing an additional 387,028 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in The Western Union by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,024,000 after buying an additional 708,810 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,105,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,125,000 after purchasing an additional 112,341 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,782,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,049,000 after purchasing an additional 48,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,502,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,590 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In other news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,219 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,876.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,281.65. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.34%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.84.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.