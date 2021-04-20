Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,852 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 793,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,852 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $47,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 257.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 43.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of HY opened at $83.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.31. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $102.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.14.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $229,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,100 shares in the company, valued at $925,867. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Butler, Jr. bought 104,486 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.04 per share, with a total value of $6,168,853.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

