Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,356 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $48,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1,534.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

OTTR stock opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.33. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $226.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.50 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 71.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

