Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.22.

DIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CL King increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,301. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $10,416,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 119,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 72,438 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIN stock traded down $3.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,927. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $95.32.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

