Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Short Interest Up 27.1% in March

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,980,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 46,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 37.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on DISCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Discovery stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,570,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average is $37.15. Discovery has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $16,944,477.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at $55,798,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 6.8% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $11,435,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $11,293,000. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

