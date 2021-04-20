district0x Price Up 10.6% Over Last Week (DNT)

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last seven days, district0x has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. district0x has a market capitalization of $200.40 million and approximately $71.87 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One district0x coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00067905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00021107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00094138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.55 or 0.00645010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00048851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

About district0x

district0x is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. district0x’s official website is district0x.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

Buying and Selling district0x

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

