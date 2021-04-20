Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

DSEY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays started coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Diversey currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $14.04 on Monday. Diversey has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

