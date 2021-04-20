Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

DC opened at GBX 143.80 ($1.88) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 139.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 111.47. The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -22.12. Dixons Carphone has a 1 year low of GBX 62.01 ($0.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 147.50 ($1.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.90, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

In other news, insider Alex Baldock sold 173,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £245,990.86 ($321,388.63).

Dixons Carphone Company Profile

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

