DMM: Governance (DMG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.56 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0758 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and $1.56 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,838 coins and its circulating supply is 50,172,331 coins. DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com. The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO.

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

