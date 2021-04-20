Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS:DNHBY traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.42. 44,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,467. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.56. Dnb Asa has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

