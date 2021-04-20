DnB Asset Management AS Has $7.88 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,669 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 803.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

NYSE CTVA opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.64.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

