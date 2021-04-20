DnB Asset Management AS Has $8.29 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $8,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 992,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,241,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $1,313,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,783,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $205.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.64 and a 12-month high of $207.45.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

