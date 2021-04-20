DnB Asset Management AS Lowers Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Humana were worth $11,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $601,429,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,161 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Humana by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after acquiring an additional 656,606 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,963,000 after acquiring an additional 338,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 628,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,220,000 after acquiring an additional 321,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $439.92 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.01 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.67%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.38.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

