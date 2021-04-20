DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 46,682 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,519 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,682 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $12,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBA opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

