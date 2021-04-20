DNotes (NOTE) Trading 16% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 20th. DNotes has a total market cap of $17,597.88 and $60,419.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DNotes has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One DNotes coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About DNotes

DNotes (CRYPTO:NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com. The Reddit community for DNotes is https://reddit.com/r/DNotes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

