Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $158.71 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,762,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 75,364 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for 2.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $158,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in General Motors by 40.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 43.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 7.2% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.11. 912,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,319,789. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

