Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 794,737 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $57,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.98. The company had a trading volume of 139,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,240. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.09 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Johnson Rice reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.69.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

