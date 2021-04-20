Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 25,909 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,995,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,909 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $35,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in APA by 192.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after buying an additional 994,065 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 673,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after buying an additional 14,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of APA by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,771,091. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 4.87.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.66.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

