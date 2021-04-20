Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.6% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $105,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 727,074 shares of company stock valued at $241,921,889. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $7.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.04. The stock had a trading volume of 112,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,563. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $389.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.39. The company has a market capitalization of $372.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.