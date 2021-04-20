Dover (NYSE:DOV) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dover from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.00.

NYSE:DOV opened at $140.43 on Monday. Dover has a 12 month low of $79.87 and a 12 month high of $141.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

