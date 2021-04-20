Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.75-6.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.44. The company issued revenue guidance of +10-12% yr/yr to $7.35-7.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.25 billion.Dover also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.75-6.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $140.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.48. Dover has a 52 week low of $79.87 and a 52 week high of $141.21.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dover will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dover from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

